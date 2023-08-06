Confirmed Man United XI vs Athletic Bilbao: Jadon Sancho leads the line



Jadon Sancho will lead the line for Manchester United against Athletic Bilbao in today’s pre-season friendly in Dublin.

Sancho is once again expected to play in the false 9 role, flanked by Facu Pellistri and Omari Forson.

Just in: today's United team news 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 6, 2023

Tom Heaton plays in goal, behind a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Alvaro Fernandez.

In midfield, Scott McTominay has not recovered from the “small issue” that kept him out of yesterday’s match against RC Lens. He is replaced by Dan Gore, who is joined by Christian Eriksen.

Donny van de Beek starts in the number 10 role.

Anthony Martial is again unavailable. His absence from the last few friendlies is something of a mystery as he reportedly returned to training some time ago after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in May.

On the subs bench is Jonny Evans, who is on a short-term contract, Matej Kovar, Tom Wooster, Noah Emeran, Toby Collyer, Marc Jurado and Joe Hugill.

18 year old Wooster is a surprise inclusion.

Another player conspicuous by his absence is Brandon Williams, who featured heavily on United’s pre-season tour of the USA and looked impressive until the final game against Borussia Dortmund, in which he was seen rowing with his fellow defenders.

Hannibal might consider himself unlucky to only be on the bench for this one after performing well when called upon on the tour.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 4pm BST.