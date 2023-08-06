Donny van de Beek puts in another anonymous display against Athletic Bilbao



Manchester United secured a last-gasp draw against Athletic Bilbao in their final friendly of pre-season at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Sunday.

Quite a few academy youngsters impressed on the day with Facundo Pellistri grabbing the equaliser to ensure United do not end their pre-season with a defeat.

However, it was yet another anonymous display for senior pro Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman hardly affected play in attacking areas and it is time he leaves the club.

Anonymous Donny

The former Ajax star scored against Olympique Lyon in the second game of pre-season and many had thought that it could spark a revival.

But his latest showing is yet another proof that his time should be up this summer transfer window. Even Erik ten Hag has failed to get the best out of his protege despite giving him numerous chances.

Playing as the attacking midfielder, Van de Beek had only 19 touches of the ball and he managed only nine successful passes, ending the game with a dismal pass completion rate of 69%.

He was rightly taken off at half-time and substitute Hannibal Mejbri ended up playing a much more pivotal role in the second half, securing more touches of the ball and passes.

Playing as the attacking midfielder requires the player to be inventive in attack and have the courage to take risks. However, the 26-year-old ended his game with zero key passes and the same number of successful dribbles.

Donny needs to be sold

His duel success rate was a lowly 50 per cent and he lost possession five times. As seen from his United career so far, he was once again anonymous in attack.

The player has attracted attention from Real Sociedad and based on this display, he is not good enough to be even a backup option at United.

Fans have had his back and have kept supporting him in the hopes of the player regaining his Ajax form but after three seasons, it is clear to see he has no future at the club.

Mason Mount is expected to deputise if Bruno Fernandes ever needs a break and this virtually means Van de Beek has no role to play going forward.