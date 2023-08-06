Erik ten Hag lambasts “stupid” Harry Maguire mistake against Athletic Bilbao



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has blasted the manner in which his team conceded a goal against Athletic Bilbao.

United faced the Spanish giants in Dublin in their final pre-season clash ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate, courtesy of Facundo Pellistri who scored in stoppage time.

The Red Devils’ conceded goal came as a result of yet another defensive mistake, this time from Harry Maguire. The Englishman misjudged a pass which was intercepted by a Bilbao player who quickly played Nico Williams through.

Williams was all to happy to put the ball into the back of the net to give Ernesto Valverde’s men the lead.

Ten Hag spoke to MUTV after the game and said, “It was a stupid goal, we went down, but we scored [late on]. We showed character, and we need that for the season.”

He later doubled down on his comments that the calamity at the back just before the half-hour mark which led to Bilbao taking the lead was “stupid.”

The Dutchman also pointed out that his players showed great character and fight to come back from behind.

“They don’t give up, they fight until the end. I’m happy we got the equaliser, and we had to fight for it.”

He also took time to heap praise on the academy players who not only featured at the Aviva Stadium but also during the entire pre-season tour.

“They deserve it, otherwise we don’t line them up. In pre-season, we have to give them opportunities.

“But they have to take it. Be brave and show yourself if you want to stay in the first team.”

For the 20-time English champions, attention now shifts to Wolves on August 14 at Old Trafford.

