Harry Redknapp explains why he thinks Manchester United will win the league

By and large, Manchester United fans are cautiously optimistic going into the new season, with Erik ten Hag inspiring confidence and the club getting its transfer business done early.

But few would be talking top of the table finishes just yet. Nevertheless, that is exactly where Harry Redknapp has predicted that United will end up.

Writing for The Sun, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager point to Erik ten Hag’s “great” first season in charge, lauding him for settling well into the league.

Redknapp also noted that United’s summer transfer business has been good. He believes that Mason Mount will prove “great addition to the midfield” while he hails Andre Onana as “one of the best keepers in the world.”

“I must admit,” adds Redknapp, “I’d fancy them even more if they’d have gone out and spent £100million on Harry Kane.”

But despite that slight reservation, he also has praise for Rasmus Hojlund, who officially became a Manchester United player yesterday after completing a £72m switch from Atalanta.

“United have been after a goalscoring centre-forward for ages,” he says. “This lad could be the answer.”

Man United fans will certainly be hoping that proves to be the case, although they will have to wait a while before seeing what he can bring. As reported by The Peoples Person, Hojlund has an injury to overcome and fitness to gain before beginning his development under Ten Hag.

Once he does settle, there will be plenty of hope in his ability to help lead United up the table. Goalscoring was the team’s single biggest problem last term and – despite Marcus Rashford‘s phenomenal contributions – more needs to come from elsewhere.

A good goal haul from Hojlund would certainly help Ten Hag’s men live up to Redknapp’s huge billing, but even then it will not be easy.

Manchester City are still heavy favourites, while Arsenal also there to consider. Harry Redknapp points to the chance of complacency brewing for The Sky Blues, however, while he appears unconvinced by Arteta’s side.

There will be few others willing to write them off, and United will need to be at their best to stay in the title conversation for as long as possible.

If all goes to plan and Manchester United find themselves in a genuine title race come March, then they will have every reason to back themselves.