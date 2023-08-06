Manchester United academy quartet have impressed Erik ten Hag and could stay on



A second-string Manchester United side secured a last-gasp draw against Athletic Bilbao in the last friendly of pre-season at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

The La Liga side took the lead through Nico Williams after a mistake from under-pressure Harry Maguire before Facundo Pellistri scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

Manager Erik ten Hag had spoken about there being a couple of spots up for grabs for the Premier League opener against Wolves and he would have learned that a couple of youngsters could be useful squad options going forward.

Academy graduates impress

With injuries mounting up, a few academy graduates have impressed the manager and they have seen plenty of minutes in pre-season.

With Kobbie Mainoo injured, Dan Gore got a game and was quite neat and tidy with the ball as well as feisty with his challenges.

He showed maturity, dropping back to cover the gaps in defence and bring brave enough to take the ball on in difficult circumstances.

There is still a vacancy on the right wing and Pellistri was once again direct with his running and skillful on the ball and while he did run into a cul-de-sac at times, he showed his killer instinct with a well-taken equaliser.

There have been talks of another loan looming on the horizon but with Amad Diallo ruled out for the initial part of the season, the Uruguayan could yet prove to be a decent impact substitute.

The manager has given plenty of chances to Omari Forson and along with Gore, could be the finds of pre-season and they might get a few minutes during the course of the season.

Another youngster who could stay on beyond pre-season and benefit due to injury is Alvaro Fernandez. Tyrell Malacia missed the entire pre-season and it will take time for him to come back.

Academy graduates could take advantage of injury situation

Luke Shaw currently has no deputy and the Spaniard might stay back and challenge the England international until the Dutch full-back comes back.

While defensively suspect at times, he is gifted on the ball and confident going forward and he might be used as part of different formations as the player can also play as a wing-back if required.

A couple of senior stars like Donny van de Beek and Maguire were disappointing and the duo should be put out of their misery and moved on.

Hannibal Mejbri, who came on for the Dutch midfielder, was much more influential and it is time the former Ajax star leaves for a place where he can fit in.