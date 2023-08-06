Mason Mount shows support for England Women’s team with printed boots

Manchester United’s new number seven, Mason Mount, has been spotted wearing football boots with “Like a Lioness” printed on in support of the England Women’s national team.

The 24 year old was seen wearing the boots in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over RC Lens at Old Trafford yesterday.

Mason Mount wore boots with "Like a Lioness" printed on them in support of England's women's national team during Man United's preseason friendly against RC Lens ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/x6s1trdmje — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2023

It was Mount’s first home appearance since joining the club and he helped his side come from behind to secure the win in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

The former Chelsea man had a number of chances to get himself on the scoresheet in front of the Old Trafford crowd, but will have to wait to get his first goal for the club.

This isn’t the first time he has shown his support for the Lionesses, last month, after completing his move to United, he posed in a No.7 Ella Toone Manchester United shirt.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Best of luck to the @lionesses today starting at the World Cup! Bring it home.”

Toone appreciated the gesture by responding with a handshake and ‘seven’ emoji.

England are through to the last 16 after winning their first three matches and topping the group.

They will now take on Nigeria on Monday morning at 8.30am BST, when three Red Devils are expected to be heavily involved.

Katie Zelem, Mary Earps and Ella Toone were all a part of the Lionesses last game when they beat China 6-1.

Meanwhile, Manchester United Men have one pre-season friendly left tomorrow in Dublin, where they will play Athletic Bilbao.

Their opening league game will take place on Monday 14th August when they will take on Wolves at the Theatre of Dreams.