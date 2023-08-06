The reasons Erik ten Hag chose Rasmus Højlund



The only person who appears happier than Rasmus Højlund with the striker’s blockbuster transfer to Manchester United is his new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has made no secret of his demands for a new centre-forward this summer, describing how the club must sign one “as soon as possible” while on their pre-season tour in America. Following the loss to Real Madrid a few days after this comment, where United were unable to score despite playing reasonably well, Ten Hag gave this response:

“Absolutely.”

The Dutchman was adamant in his needs. And the club duly acted upon these a few days later.

Yet the general sentiment, at the beginning of the summer, was Harry Kane would be the man to cure Ten Hag’s ails; the England captain a quintessential goalscorer and leader, with no doubts about his ability to produce at the highest level.

The Dutch manager was described as “obsessed” with Kane – a player, and personality, he would have “loved to bring…to Old Trafford.”

United officials were reluctant to enter the fray for the Tottenham man however, with the club unwilling to engage in an inevitable “protacted stand-off” with chairman Daniel Levy. United feared a prospective deal could drag into the “final days” of the transfer window with no certainty of success, potentially leaving Ten Hag with a significant number nine-sized hole in his squad.

The suggested figures involved in such a move, from both Tottenham and Kane’s perspectives, were also thought to be an “obstacle” for United, as was the Englishman’s age, with Ten Hag reportedly seeking “a lower age profile” in new recruits.

Consequently, United made the decision early in the summer to move on from Kane, instead turning their attentions to Højlund.

Ten Hag was an admirer of the Danish striker having watched “extensive footage” personally, as well as instructing United’s scouts to compile detailed reports on a frequent basis. Scouts were dispatched to Copenhagen as recently as June to watch Højlund play for Denmark against Northern Ireland.

Multiple conversations took place by video between Ten Hag and the striker during the courting process, with United’s manager said to be particularly “struck by the player’s…ambition.”

James Ducker (The Telegraph) reports Ten Hag is certain on the complete nature of Højlund’s skillset, both in terms of his profile and personality:

“Ten Hag is also convinced Højlund has the character and temperament to handle the pressure of playing for United and believes the 6ft 3in striker’s physique, pace, energy, hunger and ability to press and make runs in behind are ideally suited to the Premier League.”

Ten Hag elaborated further on his new player describing Højlund as possessing “huge potential” and offering “balance” to United’s attack, given his pressing and physicality: “He is really a front man, very direct to the goal.”

Ten Hag believes his squad have been “waiting for a type” like Højlund, suggesting it is the improvements in performance the Dane will enable in his team mates which will prove as valuable as his personal contributions. A player with the pace and power of Højlund will create far more opportunities and space for United’s other attackers, compared to last season’s lacklustre pairing of Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst.

United have established a plan to ease Højlund into life in the Premier League, accepting it may take some time for him to settle. Jadon Sancho’s deployment as a false nine in pre-season, and Marcus Rashford starting as the centre-forward position in yesterday’s match against RC Lens, suggests the striker position will be one of rotation early in Højlund’s Old Trafford career.

Ten Hag is confident this will not be true in the long run however. The Dutchman’s much-coveted new striker “can score goals” and is obsessed with doing so; ‘…that is all in his mind – he wants to score goals,” Ten Hag excitedly revealed.

United fans will be sharing a similar feeling of excitement having been starved of a reason to be so in the striker position at Old Trafford for too long.

