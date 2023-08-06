Tom Heaton backs Andre Onana to thrive at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag



Manchester United star Tom Heaton has publicly backed his teammate Andre Onana to succeed at Old Trafford and help elevate performance levels.

Heaton spoke to MUTV after United’s 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin.

The Red Devils came from behind to score late in stoppage time through Facundo Pellistri, who was excellent.

In Bruno Fernandes’s absence, Heaton was handed the armband by Erik ten Hag. However, with the Premier League season now set to kick off in a few days’ time, the Englishman will be relinquishing a starting berth between the sticks back to Onana.

Heaton said about the Cameroonian, “He’s been great. He’s a really good lad and a great character. I really enjoy the style of his play and I think he’ll suit how the manager wants to play.”

“Hopefully I can learn a bit from him. I know I’m getting older but I’m always trying to develop and evolve. Hopefully I can offer him something about Premier League football and the requirements of the different challenges.”

On captaining United, the 37-year-old remarked, “It was a bit of a surprise, I think. Temporary custodian for the day, but still a proud moment. It is always an honour to captain United and I certainly enjoyed that today.”

Heaton explained that despite being in the latter stages of his career, he still feels brilliant and in top shape.

The United shot-stopper told club media that he has probably been aided to extend his longevity by not running as much or as hard as the outfield players.

He nevertheless pointed out that he still trains well and no differently to anyone else.

“That is one of the things for me, despite getting older, for me you still have to go through pain day-in, day-out, and do things properly. If you can’t do that you might want to ask yourself a question.”

One of the things that need clarity as Ten Hag’s men enter the new campaign revolves around Heaton’s future.

He is attracting interest from the likes of Luton Town and Everton. If his pre-season performances are anything to go by, the Carrington academy graduate could have made it very difficult for the club to let him go.