Academy Match report: Manchester United u19s 0-3 Feyenoord



Manchester United u19s contested the final of the Mladen Ramljak Memorial Tournament on Sunday against Dutch side Feyenoord, managed by former United star Robin van Persie.

As is typical of a cup final, both sides started off with a cautious approach so as to not make any mistakes, as a result, there were few chances in the opening stages but Elyh Harrison was called into question in the 10th minute when a placed shot from 18 yards out forced the English keeper to push out for a corner.

It then wasn’t until just after the half-hour mark that either goal was threatened. United couldn’t withstand Feyenoord’s high press and conceded possession deep in their third of the pitch. Feyenoord quickly crossed into the area for a free header six yards out but Harrison came up with a huge save to knock the ball over the bar.

United’s first big chance then came minutes later when Ethan Williams struck his cross into the turf and the ball bounced across the box to find Victor Musa who did well to keep his shot low and on target but the keeper’s trailing leg was enough to keep it out.

The score remained deadlocked at 0-0 going into the break.

But four matches in four days started to show on the legs of United’s depleted squad and Feyenoord took the lead 10 minutes into the second half. Feyenoord sent the corner delivery deep and Harrison was drawn out but couldn’t get anywhere near it, allowing for an easy head into the goal at the back post.

United were inches away from drawing it level in the 65th minute when Anthony Missin’s cross came to James Scanlon at the back post but his shot was cleared off the line.

United were then hit with a gut punch as Feyenoord immediately went up the other end and doubled their lead from close range.

With time running out, United were throwing it all forward and in injury time Zach Baumann made a wayward pass which allowed Feyenoord to counter and put the match to bed with a third.

With many of the United players having played eight matches in just 14 days, the young Red Devils ultimately couldn’t challenge the energy of Van Persie’s strong Feyenoord side.

A good birthday present for Van Persie, he lifted the Mladen Ramljak Memorial Tournament trophy to add yet more silverware to his cabinet.

United: Harrison, Kamason (Fitzgerald 41), Munro, Jackson, Ogunneye, McAllister, Devaney (Baumann 60), Williams, Scanlon (Moorhouse 70), Musa (Missin 50), Biancheri

