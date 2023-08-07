Ander Herrera is optimistic about Manchester United’s season



Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, now playing for Athletic Bilbao, has expressed optimism about Manchester United’s prospects in the Premier League this season.

He believes that Erik ten Hag’s side has a good chance of catching Manchester City in the title race.

In a post-match interview following a 1-1 draw between Bilbao and United, Herrera praised United’s performance, particularly their second-half display.

The hosts managed to equalize deep into stoppage time despite being a goal down and facing a determined Bilbao side.

Harry Maguire’s mistake led to Bilbao’s lead, but he later redeemed himself by setting up Facundo Pellistri for the equalizer.

When he entered the pitch in the 76th minute, he received one of the loudest cheers of the day, a reception that meant a lot to him.

Herrera’s affection for the club is evident, and he feels proud to have been a Manchester United player.

His relationship with United is tinged with a sense of unfair treatment towards the end of his tenure.

Despite being an amazing player who gave his all on the pitch, he was not offered a contract until the very end, leading to his departure.

Fans continue to hold him in high regard and lament the absence of a midfielder like him at the club.

His recent comments reflect his enduring love and respect for the club.