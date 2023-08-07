Anthony Martial set to stay after Manchester United receive no firm enquiries



Manchester United got the chance to parade their brand-new signing Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford before the pre-season game against RC Lens on Saturday.

The Dane, who arrived from Atalanta, is expected to take up the striker’s position but manager Erik ten Hag is wary of putting too much pressure on the 20-year-old in his debut campaign.

But a small injury means he remains a few weeks away from reaching full match fitness and that might mean United will once again start the Premier League season without a recognised No 9.

Martial set to stay after United receive no firm enquiries

Marcus Rashford is much more adept when playing on the left but it looks like he is the only logical option at the moment with Anthony Martial still out injured.

The Frenchman had suffered a hamstring injury before the final game of last season and at that time it was reported that he would be back in time for pre-season.

Even though the striker is said to have rejoined training, he is yet to be named in any of the matchday squads and with the Premier League opener against Wolves less than 10 days away, it does not look like Martial will be playing.

It was recently reported by The Peoples Person that United could look to offload the French international with West Ham having him on their striker shortlist.

But as per a new ESPN report, United have not received any enquiries for the 27-year-old and he is expected to stay put.

“Anthony Martial is set to stay with United receiving no firm interest this summer.

Martial as Rasmus cover

“The 27-year-old is back in training after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury but is not yet match fit.”

His horrible injury record meant Martial missed 28 games last season and even though Ten Hag would have preferred another striker to come in and replace the Frenchman, it looks unlikely at the moment.

Ten Hag, who had praised the United No 9 during pre-season, could be forced to use Martial as cover for Hojlund who is still raw with Rashford and Jadon Sancho all occupying the striker’s position from time to time.

Currently, it looks like the striker will be eased back into proceedings and hopefully, he can contribute a few goals across the campaign and try and keep himself fit for as long as possible.