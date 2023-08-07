Derby day clashes to take place at main stadia in the WSL next season

Manchester United Women have today announced that both their home and away fixtures against Manchester City will take place at the main stadia next season.

Old Trafford will host its latest WSL fixture – the fourth to be played in front of fans – against Manchester City on 19 November 2023.

The return fixture will then be played at the Etihad on March 24, 2024.

United beat City in their home fixture last season in front of a record attendance of 7,864 at Leigh Sports Village.

More than 60,000 fans attended the two WSL matches at Old Trafford last season and the club are hoping to smash that record when they host City next season.

Speaking of the announcement, head coach Marc Skinner said, “These fixtures represent one of the biggest rivalries in world football and it is fitting that both games will take place in stadiums that provide more fans with the opportunity to attend and support us.”

He continued, “As a squad we have shown that we can perform on the big stage – winning all our previous games at Old Trafford and competing so strongly in the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley in May. And now, of course, many of our players are involved in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

United’s Mary Earps, Katie Zelem and Ella Toone have helped the Lionesses to secure a place in the quarter-final.

“Women’s football is again capturing the nation and playing these matches at grounds like Old Trafford and the Etihad can only add to the ever-increasing profile of the club, the WSL and the women’s game in general,” Skinner said.

United’s head of Women’s football, Polly Bancroft said, “This will be another big occasion for Manchester United Women, and a wonderful opportunity for our amazing fans to come in force to support the team at Old Trafford on derby day.

“We cannot wait to see everyone cheering us on at the Theatre of Dreams and away at the Etihad Stadium, in another fine spectacle for the women’s game,” she continued.

United held City at the Etihad last year to a 1-1 draw. Both games should be close but will be showpieces for women’s football in England.

The WSL will return on October 1st when United face Aston Villa away.