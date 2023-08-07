Erik ten Hag convinces Tom Heaton to stay at Manchester United

Tom Heaton will remain a Manchester United player this season after deciding to stay at the club.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Heaton was unsure of his future and was set for talks with Erik ten Hag before deciding his next steps.

Now according to The Manchester Evenings News, it is apparent that those talks have gone well.

A “good conversation” with the manager off the back of starting five of Man United’s seven preseason fixtures has convinced Heaton that his future remains at Old Trafford.

That is despite interest from Premier League new boys Luton Town and Championship outfit Hull City, either of whom would likely have offered a first choice position in the squad.

But with United having lost David de Gea and being set to lose Dean Henderson, the one-time academy graduate is closer to the front of the goalkeeping queue at United than ever before.

De Gea left after his contract expired and new terms could not be reached. Henderson, meanwhile, is dead set on a permanent transfer, as he wants an undisputed starting role.

Nottingham Forest – despite their imminent signing of Matt Turner from Arsenal – are expected to renew their interest in Henderson later on in the transfer window.

Henderson impressed during his time on loan in the Midlands last season and is desperate to return to the City Ground.

All of that leaves United’s goalkeeping department on the light side, meaning keeping Heaton at the club is a real coup for Ten Hag.

The club may still need to look to the transfer market to bolster their numbers once Henderson departs, but the need would have been far greater had their current backup opted for a move away.

His influence in the dressing room cannot be understated either. He has been referred to by a number of players – as well as Ten Hag himself – as one of the team’s leaders.