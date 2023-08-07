Ex-Manchester United keeper Joel Pereira moves to Reading to resuscitate floundering career



The development of youth prospects is always unpredictable and contingent on various factors. For a certain once-highly-rated prospect at Manchester United, the trajectory has trended downwards.

Joel Pereira is reportedly set to sign for Reading, two years after being released by Manchester United.

The goalkeeper, who joined United’s academy in 2012, was once described by José Mourinho as the “best goalkeeper of the next generation”. Mourinho made the goalkeeper his third choice during his tenure and said he trusted Pereira “completely.”

Pereira’s status at Old Trafford would never progress beyond this point, however.

A series of unsuccessful loans, including seasons spent at Hearts and Huddersfield, yielded little development for the goalkeeper, who reached the end of his contract in the summer of 2021.

United chose to subsequently release him, alongside seven other players that window.

Two seasons spent at Dutch side RKC Waalwijk followed before this summer’s potential relocation back to England.

Pereira will potentially be joining Charlie Savage as the second former academy player to have left Old Trafford for pastures anew in Reading.

The Royals are adjusting to life in League One, having suffered relegation from the Championship last season following a points deduction for breaching financial regulations.

Reading failed to pay their players’ wages on time on three separate occasions last year, resulting in a six points penalty in April.

The club would finish six points adrift of safety come the end of the season.

Reading manager, Rubén Sellés, has previously asserted he requires “at least 10 more players” to ensure a successful re-entry into the Championship next season. Reading’s continued financial difficulties have made this request a difficult one to fulfil.

Sellés will be enthused by the prospective prospect of Pereira ticking one of these boxes, having seen his side lose their opening fixture of the season to Peterborough United.

