Galatasaray set to revive pursuit of Fred with meeting scheduled this week

Galatsaray are set to continue their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Fred despite both clubs’ inability to reach an agreement.

Turkish news outlet Milliyet reported this afternoon that Galatasaray are set to schedule a meeting with Man United this week in an effort to get a deal done.

This is the latest development in what has been a tumultuous period of negotiations between United and the Turkish Super League club.

Having priced Fred at £20 million, United’s valuation of the Brazilian far exceeds that of Galatasaray.

In late July, both of Galatasaray’s first two offers for Fred, reportedly worth a respective €6 million and €8 million, were rejected by United, who sought a minimum of €12 million for the 30 year old.

Despite a lack of agreement, Galatasaray remained persistent in their effort to get a deal done, with the club’s vice-president Erden Timur reportedly travelling to England as he sought to seal Fred’s transfer.

While United seemed unwilling to budge from their financial demands, Galatasaray’s efforts appeared to make a strong impression with Fred if Milliyet’s Galatasaray correspondent, Nevzat Dindar, is to be believed.

Dindar reported that Fred expressed his interest in joining the Turkish side, thereby bringing a deal closer.

Still, a lack of consensus between the clubs posed a threat to Fred’s potential transfer.

Fabrizio Romano reported last Thursday that no agreement between the clubs had been reached, with Galatasaray even starting to explore the possibility of signing Tanguy Ndombele as a potential alternative.

Galatasaray has not been the only side that has expressed an interest in the 30 year old, however.

Lazio were reportedly considering the Brazilian before manager Maurizio Sarri proved disinterested, while the Brazilian had also been linked to Saudi Arabia.

Still, Milliyet maintains that Galatasaray remains the club most serious about inking a deal with Fred.