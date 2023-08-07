Harry Maguire only wants to move to a club in the Champions League



Manchester United have so far signed three players to plug important gaps in the squad but manager Erik ten Hag is snot satisfied and is targeting a few more to improve the squad.

However, United have exhausted their summer transfer kitty and the only way to bring in more players is by selling a few first-teams stars to fund those approaches.

One player who has been consistently linked with a move away since last season is Harry Maguire.

From being the first name on the score-sheet under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Englishman managed only eight starts in the Premier League under the Dutchman.

Maguire’s dwindling fortunes under ETH

The 30-year-old is currently fifth-choice in the centre-back pecking order, behind even left-back Luke Shaw, and has lost his preferred left centre-back spot to Lisandro Martinez.

To make matters worse, he was relieved of the club’s captaincy by the manager with Bruno Fernandes given the armband in his stead.

His mistake against Athletic Bilbao in the final pre-season friendly was termed “stupid” by the manager and it further accentuated talks of a potential departure this summer window.

There has been a lot of interest from West Ham with the London side seeing a £ 20 million bid get rejected by the Red Devils who are holding out for £40 million.

David Moyes is desperate for Maguire to join the Hammers and while there are talks of them putting in a new bid, Football Transfers have reported that the England international is against the idea of joining Moyes’ side.

Maguire only wants CL move

“Harry Maguire could stay with Manchester United for another season as the England international is refusing to join a club not playing in the Champions League.

“Maguire, meanwhile, is unhappy with joining the side and wants a bigger club to play for next season. We are told that it’s David Moyes pushing this transfer, but there are conflicting messages about just how much power the Scotsman now yields.”

Chelsea were initially credited with interest but they have since moved on and brought in Axel Disasi while Everton have also been eyeing the former Leicester City man.

United are prepared to sell him if they get an offer of close to £35 million with United looking at bringing in Jean-Clair Todibo if Maguire does end up leaving.

