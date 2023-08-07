Hull City and Red Star Belgrade are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar



Manchester United’s goalkeeping department has already seen a major change and more churn could be on the way between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

After 12 long years, David de Gea decided to leave the club after being unhappy with United’s last contract offer and manager Erik ten Hag decided to bring in Andre Onana in the Spaniard’s place.

Dean Henderson, who is training with the club, still wants to leave as he has no intention of playing second-fiddle but his chances of earning a move to Nottingham Forest are slowly dwindling.

Kovar on his way out

One keeper who impressed during the early part of pre-season was Matej Kovar. The 23-year-old played against Leeds and Olympique Lyon and impressed with his ability with the ball at his feet.

After winning the league with Sparta Prague during a loan spell last season, there was a chance he could be kept on as backup but as per The Sun, a permanent move could be on the cards.

Sparta had tried to bring him back to the club but United’s asking price of £6 million was way beyond their means and a move ultimately failed to materialise.

The Peoples Person had already reported that the likes of Aston Villa and Cadiz were looking at the United academy graduate but two new teams have entered the fray.

“Manchester United will let keeper Matej Kovar leave — with Hull and Red Star Belgrade in a chase. The Tigers are keen to take the Czech, 23, who was at Sparta Prague on loan last season but may now go out permanently.

“Sparta were keen to buy but the price is higher than they want to pay. Now Hull and Red Star looking into making more serious offers. However, the Tigers would also take the Under-21 international on loan.”

Hull, Red Star want Kovar

If nothing works out, a loan deal with an obligation to work out could be worked out but United would ideally like to permanently offload the goalie in order to reinvest the amount elsewhere having already exhausted their summer transfer kitty.

It has already been reported that the young goalkeeper is not part of the manager’s plans going forward.

Tom Heaton has now decided to stay back at the club after positive discussions with the manager and that means the back-up keeper’s spot has now also been taken up.

Kovar needs regular game time at this stage of his career and a permanent move away from Old Trafford is the best decision for both parties.

