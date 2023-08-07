Juventus plot to snatch Sofyan Amrabat after Manchester United stall in negotiations

Manchester United are keen to add another midfielder to their squad and have earmarked Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat for the position.

The Red Devils are in dire need of funds, however, having already spent around €190m bringing in Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.

With irons in the fire in terms of departure, it was thought to be only a matter of time before United made their move and signed Amrabat.

However, reports from Italy suggest that Man United may have taken too long getting their finances in order, as competition for the Moroccan’s signature emerges.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus are set to make an approach to Fiorentina for their midfield playmaker.

The Bianconeri have spent their entire summer trying to sign a midfielder. They were left disappointed by Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Franck Kessie, both of whom opted to join the Saudi Pro League.

That has left them to consider Amrabat, and it is claimed that the good relationship between Juve and La Viola gives them an important advantage in negotiations.

Juventus recently allowed Fiorentina to take former Liverpool midfielder Arthur on loan on reasonable terms, opening a channel between the clubs.

Fiorentina want €25m plus bonuses for Amrabat, and will not be prepared to wait around forever while Man United raise funds.

Juventus are hardly cash rich themselves at the moment, however, and will likely look to haggle over price.

As Gazzetta dello Sport claims, Manchester United have the potential to blow Juve out of the water economically should it come to it.

But first they must get their house in order and get to bidding. It is thought that Sofyan Amrabat’s preference would be a reunion with Erik ten Hag.