Manchester United interested in signing Tyler Adams and Amadou Onana



Manchester United are said to be actively looking for midfield reinforcements in the transfer market.

According to The Daily Mail, United are considering Leeds United’s Tyler Adams and Everton’s Amadou Onana as possible options.

The Red Devils have rejected West Ham United’s latest £30 million offer for Scott McTominay, but are considering his sale.

West Ham have had a £30m bid for Scott McTominay rejected by #mufc. Understand offers weren't a joint bid for McTominay and Harry Maguire. Possible West Ham could make another bid for Maguire. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 7, 2023

Ten Hag is happy to keep the midfielder at the club but will listen to good offers.

Moreover, Fred, too, is expected to leave this summer.

The midfield departures could open the path to a potential new signing.

Both Adams and Onana would be exciting signings.

Adams can play in various positions, including central midfield, right-back, and even as a defensive midfielder.

This adaptability allows him to fill multiple roles within a squad, providing valuable options for a manager.

He possesses good technical skills, including passing and ball control. While not necessarily a flashy player, his competence on the ball allows him to contribute to build-up play and maintain possession.

As for Onana, his defensive contributions are notable.

His ability to win tackles, intercept passes, and break up play would add solidity to United’s midfield. Onana’s defensive awareness could be a valuable asset in balancing the team’s structure.