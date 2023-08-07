Home » Manchester United making progress in Facundo Pellistri’s contract extension, loan move on the cards

Manchester United making progress in Facundo Pellistri’s contract extension, loan move on the cards

by Vatsal Gupta
written by Vatsal Gupta


Facundo Pellistri made waves this pre-season but with a clogged attacking area, Manchester United are inclined to send him on loan.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that the club’s first priority is to extend his contract, before assessing potential loan moves for the Uruguayan.

It is a sign of the club’s faith in Pellistri’s talent as he has impressed in bursts this pre-season.

The People’s Person recently reported that Eredivisie side FC Twente are scheduling a new round of talks to take the winger on loan and this confirms the same.

Ten Hag has reportedly pushed for FC Twente, his former club, to sign the forward instead of Boca Junior, who have also registered an interest.

This will come as good news to United fans, as Pellistri’s contract expires in 2025 with an option for another year.

While that is potentially three years from now, the new contract would arguably give the Uruguayan international confidence that the club sees a long-term future for him at Old Trafford.

He is a full Uruguayan international who plays a major role for his country.

However, his prospects at club level have been diminished to a great extent. A loan at La Liga side Alaves yielded no goal or assist in 21 appearances during the 2021/22 season.

Last year, he didn’t go out on loan but played only 280 minutes of competitive football across all competitions in what was a wasted year for his development.

Despite that, he has shown signs of life whenever he has played. His direct running and old-school winger tendencies of getting to the byline and crossing offer something different from United’s other attackers.

If nurtured correctly, United will have a proper player on their hands who could unsettle defences with his close control. Clearly, Ten Hag thinks the best step for his development is at his former side.

Latest Top Stories...

Erik ten Hag convinces Tom Heaton to stay...

Juventus plot to snatch Sofyan Amrabat after Manchester...

Anthony Martial could leave Manchester United this summer

AS Roma express “strong interest” in Scott McTominay...

David Moyes tells the West Ham United board...

West Ham United shortlist Anthony Martial in their...