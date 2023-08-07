Manchester United offering €50 million for Andreas Christiansen

Manchester United have reportedly offered €50 million for FC Barcelona’s Andreas Christiansen.

Following the official announcement of Rasmus Hojlund’s arrival, United’s focus is said to have shifted to finding a centre back.

Christensen, a fellow Dane like Hojlund, has been a sensation this season at Barcelona, establishing himself as a key player in their defence.

United’s interest in him is not new, but the club has reportedly returned with a renewed bid of €50 million.

This offer consists of €35 million in fixed payment and €15 million in variables, a proposal that has caught the attention of Barcelona’s leadership.

The potential sale would be aimed at reinvesting the money in other signings, such as Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva.

West Ham United have lodged a bid for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, worth £60 million.

Maguire’s potential departure would compel the club to look for quality replacements.

Known for his strong tackling, positioning, and aerial ability, Christensen would add robustness to United’s defence.

His experience at the highest level with both Chelsea and Barcelona ensures that he understands the demands of top-tier football.

Christensen’s technical skills, including his passing ability and composure on the ball, would fit well with Ten Hag’s preference for playing out from the back.