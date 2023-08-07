Man United reject combined £60m bid from West Ham United for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay



Manchester United have turned down a combined bid worth £60million from West Ham for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

Both players reportedly belong to a list of players United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to let go for the right offer.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that the Hammers were preparing to submit a combined £60m bid for the United duo.

West Ham’s proposal values Maguire and McTominay at £30 million each. This has been deemed too low by United, who have rebuffed both bids.

The Manchester Evening News reports, “Manchester United have rejected a £30 million bid for Scott McTominay from West Ham.

“West Ham also submitted an unsuccessful bid of £30m for Harry Maguire but the offers for each player were separate and not a joint bid.

“Sources doubt whether West Ham will make a renewed bid for McTominay but they are understood to be considering an improved offer for Maguire.”

According to Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils did not definitively plan to sell McTominay but if he were to depart, a swoop for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat could be set in motion as his direct replacement.

MEN’s report is backed by talkSPORT, who also note that United want £40 million for the Scotland international.

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy opines that a fee closer to £45 million will be required to do the trick.

Within Old Trafford, McTominay is seen as an asset from whose exit the club stands to make the most money. As per Reddy, Newcastle are also not out of the race to sign the 26-year-old.

Manchester United have rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay. Valued closer to £45m. Club more than happy to keep him, but he's also seen as the biggest sale they can make this summer. Newcastle could also still act on their interest depending on other deals — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 7, 2023

With respect to Maguire, Reddy explains that United are willing to strike an agreement with David Moyes’s side for £35million.

The 20-times English champions have been keen to say they are not pushing Maguire out, but they would not stand in his way if he wanted to go elsewhere and be a guaranteed starter.

West Ham with a £30m bid for Harry Maguire. Manchester United value him around £40m but a compromise circa £35m could seal the deal. Utd content with keeping him, but don't want to be obstructive to the defender getting regular minutes elsewhere if they receive a decent fee. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 7, 2023

Just recently, England boss Gareth Southgate warned Maguire that his place in the Three Lions set-up is not secure amidst his struggle for minutes at United.

