Manchester United yet to arrive at a decision over the future of Jonny Evans

Manchester United are yet to arrive at a decision over the future of Jonny Evans. The former Leicester City man came in on a short term contract in the summer to allow him to take part in the club’s preseason preparations.

His deal does not run past August, meaning he will be a free agent once again this month as things stand.

As relayed by The Peoples Person, there is a possibility of a one-year contract being offered, with Evans having impressed during United’s tour of the states.

But as of yet, no such offer has been put forward and the situation remains fluid. The Manchester Evening News reports that Evans himself remains in the dark as to whether an offer will be forthcoming.

Man United currently have Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as first choice centre backs, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are the specialist backup options.

The latter of those may well be on the move, however, with David Moyes of West Ham a keen admirer.

The Irons have already seen a £20m rejected. It is anticipated that they will come back with another offer later in the window.

Evans, 35, would not represent a long term solution at United, but he could be drafted in to fill out numbers in the squad should Maguire leave.

Bringing him in on a free would allow Ten Hag to put any Maguire money to use elsewhere in the squad.

Man United want to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Meanwhile Rasmus Hojlund may have been signed for £72m, but he is considered as a developing talent who will need time before he is ready to lead the line at Old Trafford.

There is also an argument to be made that a lack of clarity in the right back position could necessitate transfer action, with Diogo Dalot out of form and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – despite his improvements over the last few months – not entirely convincing.

In any case, Jonny Evans has been a good addition to the dressing room. His wealth of experience and knowledge of the club are valuable assets off the pitch and it will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag considers him as a potential member of the squad this season.