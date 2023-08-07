Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund squad number plans hinge on Fred transfer

Manchester United’s latest signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to be given a squad number, as the club wait on outgoing transfers.

Hojlund signed for the club from Atalanta in a deal worth £72m and was formally announced on Saturday, when he received a warm welcome from the Old Trafford faithful.

The Dane wore No.17 during his time at Atalanta but that shirt number is currently held by Brazilian midfielder Fred.

The 30-year-old looks to be on the verge of a departure, however, which would free the number up for Hojlund.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Fred has said “yes” to a transfer to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

That move has been put in jeopardy as Galatasaray have balked at United’s asking price, prompting them to shop around.

However, there remains plenty of interest in Fred. Fulham and Lazio are among the clubs considering signing the Brazil international, while a move to Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out either.

According to Fabrizio Romano, “Sources guarantee he will 100% leave the club,” which will free up No.17 for Hojlund.

The other option would be the No.9 currently worn by Anthony Martial. Were he to leave the club, Hojlund could take on the shirt number he wore during his time at Sturm Graz.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United will listen to offers for the Frenchman, but aside from some fleeting interest from West Ham, there is no obvious route out of the club for Martial.

Given Man United will want to register their new signing as soon as possible, it is far more likely that he ends up with his old Atalanta squad number at this stage.