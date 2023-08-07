Radek Vitek nearing loan exit with Accrington Stanley leading the race



A lot of churn has already taken place in the goalkeeping department at Manchester United and more is expected, especially for their academy talent.

Andre Onana has already arrived and replaced David de Gea while Tom Heaton is expected to stay at Old Trafford after positive discussions with manager Erik ten Hag.

But academy graduate Dean Henderson does not want to remain at Old Trafford and play second fiddle and he is a target for Nottingham Forest but his chances of securing a move are dwindling.

Another United academy goalie nears exit

Matej Kovar, who impressed in the first two games of pre-season, is not in the manager’s plans and there are chances of a permanent exit.

Sparta Prague balked at United’s asking price but the likes of Hull City and Red Star Belgrade have entered the race with Aston Villa another interested party.

Nathan Bishop, who played in the game against Wrexham, has already secured a permanent exit to EFL Championship side Sunderland and another goalie who played in the same game is close to sealing a temporary exit.

Radek Vitek replaced Bishop in the second-half and he is nearing a loan exit to League Two side Accrington Stanley according to The Sun.

His exit will only be confirmed once he recovers from a minor injury but it is expected to take place before the window closes.

Vitek nears loan exit

“United are also ready to release fellow young Czech keeper Radek Vitek, 19, on loan. Accrington Stanley are leading the race for him.

“Vitek played against Wrexham in the club’s tour of America. But will be allowed out once he is clear of a minor injury.

“Stanley are keen, although they have settled their recent fall-out with No 1 Toby Savin so they may not be able to offer Vitek a guaranteed start.”

Vitek played a crucial role as United won the FA Youth Cup a couple of seasons back and this could be his first loan spell outside United.