Rasmus Højlund’s intriguing price in Fantasy Football revealed



Fantasy Football owners will be reacting to the price of Rasmus Højlund with a mixture of intrigue and uncertainty.

The Danish striker completed his blockbuster move to Manchester United last week in a deal worth a potential £72 million. Yet it is the fee involved in his Fantasy Football purchase which a certain section of the United fanbase will have been much more concerned with.

Højlund has been priced at £7.0 million, ranking him as one of the more cost-effective forwards in the game, relative to his role as a striker at a big club. Erling Haaland and Harry Kane would set you back £14.0 and £12.5 respectively by comparison.

While there are a number of excellently-priced midfielder available to select, the significant increase in prices for Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0), Kieran Trippier (£6.5) and Ben White (£5.5) mean it is more difficult to overload on defenders in a way which proved so successul last season.

This, consequently, means a formation which only relies on one striker is less viable this year.

As such, a point of rabid discussion for Fantasy Football players has been which forward to select to accompany the indispensable Haaland, whose own price increase (£11.5 to £14.0) only exacerbates this issue.

The usual suspects in Ollie Watkins (8.0), Callum Wilson (£8.0) and Ivan Toney (£8.0) – the strikers who finished 3rd, 4th and 5th behind Haaland and Kane in the points total – are all priced in a way which makes it difficult to balance funds in midfield.

Or, in the case of Toney, a sure bet to be an ineffective gamble for the first half of the season.

A striker for Manchester United, playing in front of the creative axis of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Antony, with Marcus Rashford constantly drawing the opposition defence’s attention, priced at £7.0, constitutes a potential goldmine of value.

Højlund’s inexperience, combined with the potential difficulties of adapting to English football, temper the allure of his cost-effective inclusion, but in a game where budgets are set to be stretched to the maximum, the Dane is an interesting option.

Højlund will be ruled out of the start of the season for a few weeks with injury, ensuring Fantasy Football players will not have to contend with this dilemma just yet. But this point will come, particularly if the other forward options start the season slowly.

While Højlund may have seemed an expensive deal for United in footballing reality, in the fantasy world he may end up proving the bargain of the season.

