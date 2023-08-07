West Ham make bid for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire

West Ham have made a bid for former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The reliable reporter earlier tweeted, “West Ham and Manchester United are in direct contact over Harry Maguire deal.

“£30m bid has been sent today, clubs are talking — no contact made on player side yet.”

As reported by The Peoples Person, West Ham had a bid worth £20m turned down earlier in the window.

At that price, United had no interest in doing business. However it seems they are considering selling at £30m, given that the clubs remain in direct contact.

Harry Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Man United since Erik ten Hag’s arrival a year ago.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are the first choice pairing, while Victor Lindelof has been the more likely to deputise when one of those players has been absent. In Maguire old left-sided centre back position, even fullback Luke Shaw has been the preferred option.

The result has been warnings from Gareth Southgate regarding the former captain’s long term future in the England set up.

With the Euros next summer, Harry Maguire will need to leave United if he is to get the regular football he needs to maintain his international position ahead of the tournament.

With David Moyes a keen admirer of the former captain, a move would seemingly suit all parties.

But there are other suitors in the mix, with Romano adding, “Talks will continue as there are more PL clubs interested in Maguire.”

Manchester United need to raise funds to carry on their summer spending, meaning a sale would suit them. While they hold no hope of recouping the £80m spent on Harry Maguire in 2019, £30m would surely represent good value for a player who looks desperately in need of a new environment.