West Ham plot double swoop for Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire

There is a good chance that West Ham will have a fair amount of influence of Manchester United’s transfer plans for the remainder of the summer window.

Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire are two players that Erik ten Hag seems happy to let go for the right price, and with The Hammers the most interested party, their plans are worth keeping an eye on.

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, Edson Alvarez is nearing a move from Ajax to East London, with West Ham having agreed a deal in principle for the Mexican.

The player, once coached by Erik ten Hag, has been earmarked as a replacement for Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for £105m this summer.

Nevertheless, David Moyes remains a keen admirer of Scott McTominay and is expected to make a formal approach for the United academy graduate later in the window. Thus far, West Ham have been deterred by the £40m price tag, but they are expected to test Man United’s resolve later in the window.

As reported by The Athletic, The Irons want to add both a defensive midfielder and a central midfielder. It is likely they see Alvarez as the former and McTominay as the latter.

As for Harry Maguire, West Ham saw a £20m rejected last week. Sheth expects that there will be another offer for him as well.

Their interest belies Moyes’ preference for British players this transfer window – a desire he has communicated to his superiors. That makes the United duo priority targets for West Ham, which, of course, bodes well for Man United.

According to journalist Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, West Ham will attempt to sign the pair for a combined £60m, although United may believe they can sell at a better price than that.

If The Red Devils can get good fees for both players, it will allow them to act with more freedom in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Ten Hag is keen to bring Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to the Old Trafford, but the club must raise around £22m in order to do so.

There are other areas of the squad that could require strengthening as well. Rasmus Hojlund is expected to take time to settle in at United, meaning extra firepower would not go amiss.

Meanwhile right back remains a position of uncertainty, and a centre back suited to Ten Hag’s methods would be desirable.

Now it falls to West Ham to weigh up their options and decide whether they will make acceptable offers for the Man United duo. Football Director John Murtough will likely be waiting for the phone to ring.