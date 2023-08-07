West Ham United and Manchester United just a short distance apart in Scott McTominay valuations



Manchester United and West Ham United are only £5 million plus bonuses apart in their valuations of Scott McTominay, according to transfer guru Alfredo Pedulla.

It was reported this evening that the Hammers had submitted two £30 million bids, one for Harry Maguire and the other for McTominay, but that both had been rejected by the Red Devils.

It was further suggested that an improved bid for Maguire is likely to be forthcoming from the London side, but this was not necessarily the case where McTominay was concerned, as it was believed that United were holding out for between £40 and £45 million.

In fact, £35 million is reportedly now the magic number for a Maguire deal.

But according to Pedulla, who as an Italian football expert seems a little out of his comfort zone on this one, that number works for the midfielder, too. Pedulla says that United will in fact accept £35 million plus bonuses for the Scotsman, not a far cry from where the Irons are now.

If that is the case, it would be surprising if a compromise couldn’t be found, perhaps based on easily achievable bonuses.

For United’s part, it will be excellent business from a Financial Fair Play point of view; as the Lancaster-born star is an academy graduate, it is classed as pure profit.

And it will leave the Old Trafford club with change in their pocket after reinvesting some £21.5-£25m on the 26 year old’s replacement, reported to be Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

If McTominay does go to West Ham, or indeed elsewhere, it leaves a big question mark over the futures of both Fred and Donny van de Beek.

Both were expected to leave this summer – another Italian guru, Fabrizio Romano, said Fred would “100% leave” and that Donny would “80%-90% leave”.

However, even with the arrival of Amrabat and the potential promotion of the excellent Kobbie Mainoo from the academy, it seems unlikely that all three will leave, unless another incoming is planned.