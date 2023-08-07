Zion Suzuki snubs Manchester United in favour of Belgian move

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department has already seen a fair amount of upheaval this summer, but there is more to come.

David de Gea’s departure after eleven years at the club came as something of a surprise to some, with his replacement Andre Onana offering a huge stylistic change.

Loanee Jack Butland also left the club to join Rangers at the end of his contract, leaving Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson as backups.

The latter of those is dead set on leaving Old Trafford on a permanent basis, with Nottingham Forest slated to renew their interest later in the window, despite the Midlands club agreeing a deal to sign Matt Turner from Arsenal in a deal worth £7m.

With only Onana and Heaton among the senior goalkeepers in the squad, United had been mooted to sign another.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Zion Suzuki looked to be that player. The Urawa Reds shot stopper would, at 20, have been a prospect to be nurtured into a potential starting role.

United were happy to meet the player’s £5m release clause to bring him in, and were ready with a competitive offer for the player.

But according to The Manchester Evening News, Suzuki has snubbed Ten Hag’s project, opting instead to join Japanese-owned Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden VV.

It is likely that the Olympic Games, which take place next year, will have played a part in his thinking as he chases regular game time.

Under Erik ten Hag, Suzuki would have been a couple of years away from seriously contending for a starting place.

Man United will need to continue their search for a backup goalkeeper elsewhere. They have been linked with a swoop for Fenerbahce’s Turkey international Altay Bayindir, but could also look within.

Academy graduate Matej Kovar remains on the books and impressed in preseason, however there is interest in him as well.