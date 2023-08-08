Aaron Wan-Bissaka set for contract extension talks at Manchester United

Manchester United’s have secured their key reinforcements this summer with Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund joining the ranks at Old Trafford.

Any further signings in the next few weeks will depend on outgoings and are likely to strengthen the squad instead of the fist XI.

Midway through last season it looked as though a new right-back was going to be high on the agenda for Erik ten Hag in this window but Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s form has saved United the need to enter the market.

Wan-Bissaka didn’t feature before the winter World Cup which saw Diogo Dalot return to Manchester with an injury, opening the door for the Englishman.

The 25-year-old took his chance and performed admirably in the second half of the season – arguably saving his United career.

Now, as reported by the Daily Mail, Wan-Bissaka is set for talks over extending his contract at Old Trafford.

The full-back’s current deal expires at the end of next season but United do have the option to trigger a year extension on the same terms.

Since his big-money move from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019, Wan-Bissaka has shown limitations in the attacking phase despite remaining one of the best one v one defenders on the continent.

However, the second half of last season did see the former Palace man improve dramatically on the ball as he became a key part of Ten Hag’s philosophy by moving into midfield areas when United were building attacks from the back.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for Wan-Bissaka who did look to be on his way out of the club after initially struggling to impress the new boss.

A new deal would certainly underline Wan-Bisska’s rebirth at United and coupled with the confirmation of fellow right-back Dalot securing a new deal himself at the back end of the last season, Ten Hag appears to be happy with his current options in the position.

Talks with Wan-Bissaka are expected to get underway after the transfer window closes at the end of August.