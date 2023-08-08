Facundo Pellistri’s permanent departure on the cards as Bologna target loan with purchase option



Facundo Pellistri impressed in the pre-season, leading to Manchester United fans being excited about his future at the club.

In the immediate short-term, he looks likely to go on loan and Serie A side Bologna FC have emerged as the latest suitors for him, adding a purchase option as well, as per a report by Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo.

The People’s Person recently reported that United are looking to extend Pellistri’s contract before sending him on loan.

The Uruguayan broke through this pre-season and the club apparently want to stamp his rise with renewed terms but also want him to have proper first-team football this season.

He played just 280 minutes of senior football last year and another season like that could stall his development to a halt.

Bologna would face a fight with Eredivisie side FC Twente for his signature, with Boca Junior also registering an interest in his services.

Twente are reportedly the frontrunners of his signature so far because of their connection with Erik ten Hag.

Furthermore, the offer from Bologna might include a purchasing option, which wouldn’t be ideal for United as they want to extend his contract.

The Man United manager has playing history at Twente and has advised his exciting winger to join them instead.

Twente have sold their first-choice winger Vaclav Cerny to Wolfsburg this summer, opening op Pellistri to having a key role on loan if he arrives.

Similarly, Bologna also have less competition out wide. Furthermore, they were one of the highest scorers in Serie A last year outside of the elite teams, striking 53 times in the league.

Therefore, both teams would be ideal landing spots for Pellistri.

However, United’s reticence to letting Pellistri go permanently might swing this deal in Twente’s favour.

Still, multiple teams being interested in the player is a good headache for the club to have as they assess the best option for the precocious winger to take the next step in his development.

