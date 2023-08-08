Chris Atherton on trial with Manchester United

There has been plenty of focus of Manchester United’s transfer business at senior level, but the club is always on the lookout for prospects for the academy as well.

Their latest move has been to bring record-breaker Chris Atherton to Carrington on trial, with the 14-year-old a potential new addition to the youth setup.

Atherton became the UK’s youngest ever senior footballer when he debuted for Glenavon at just 13 years and 329 days old.

The youngster even recorded an assist during the match.

The news of his trial comes from the Manchester United Youth Instagram, and the player took part in a match against Burnley U15s on Sunday.

There is sure to be plenty of interest in Atherton, and a number of clubs in England, including Chelsea, have been mooted as possible destinations for the teenager.

But his presence at Carrington on trial is certainly a positive for Man United, and there will be plenty of hope that he lives up to the billing and secures a move.

Should he sign for the club on a permanent basis, it is expected that he would play with the Under 15s to start with.

But having already tasted senior football – albeit in the Northern Irish second division, he would likely back himself to progress through the age ranks rather quickly.

Expectations would naturally need to be tempered, given the player’s age, but it is certainly a positive to see United making moves to sign the most high-profile U15 footballer in the UK.

It shows the commitment to excellence at all levels at the club – something that has been sorely lacking in certain parts of the last decade.

Manchester United’s history of unearthing and developing young talent looks to be in safe hands at the moment.