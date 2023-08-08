David Moyes promises Harry Maguire West Ham captaincy in new attempt to land Man United star



David Moyes has promised Manchester United’s Harry Maguire the West Ham captaincy in an effort to lure him to the London Stadium, according to a new report.

Maguire is Moyes’s top defensive target.

The West Ham boss believes the former United skipper would be a perfect fit for his brand of football and values his extensive Premier League experience.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that a £30million bid from the Hammers for Maguire was rejected by the Red Devils.

West Ham tabled a combined £60million offer for both Maguire and Scott McTominay. United turned it down as they want more for the duo.

It’s believed that Erik ten Hag’s side want a total of £80m – £85m to part with the services of their two players who are not actively being forced out.

The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg provided an update and mentioned that at this point in time, West Ham are not planning on raising their proposal for Maguire.

The Irons are hopeful that United will compromise. It’s Moyes who is driving his club’s pursuit of the England international.

Earlier today it was reported that Maguire is warming to the idea of joining the Hammers, and according to the usually reliable ExWHUemployee on The West Ham Way, Moyes has promised Maguire that he will receive the armband should he join the ranks.

Via their Patreon, ExWHUemployee discloses that the £80m star needs convincing of the merits of making the switch to the Europa Conference League champions.

Amidst all this, the 30-year-old is firmly aware that it’s in his best interests to go elsewhere in search of guaranteed first-team minutes as he aims to make the Three Lions squad for the upcoming Euros.

Gareth Southgate recently warned Maguire that his place in the national team is far from secure amidst his struggle for game time under Ten Hag.

It could very well be that Moyes’s determination to sign him coupled with the sweetener of captaining a top Premier League club once again, finally does the trick and convinces Maguire to leave United.

