Erik ten Hag’s plan to make Manchester United the world’s best transitional team

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed his ambition to transform his squad into the world’s best transitional team.

“We really looked into the history of Manchester United and we really looked also into the

qualities of our players,” Ten Hag explained before his team’s 2-0 pre-season win over Arsenal, before concluding, “And then you can say, so what do we want to be? That is, we want to be the best transition team in the world.”

But while the Dutch manager’s goal for his team is clear, what does it actually mean to become a “transitional team”?

During his time as Man United manager, Ten Hag has developed a reputation for implementing a high-pressing, counter-attacking style of play at Old Trafford, keeping the opposition under pressure as his players seek to regain position in their opponents’ half.

While transitional football does involve this style of play, it goes beyond just pressing and counter-pressing, requiring the team to display dominance both in and out of possession.

Simply put, transitional football means getting the ball from the point that the team wins possession to the opponent’s goal in as little time as possible.

At the same time, the team must remain defensively disciplined, retaining their formation and remaining responsive in the event that they lose possession.

In order to be an effective transitional team, United will need to meet four requirements – maximize their work rate in possession, maintain defensive formation out of possession, react quickly after losing the ball, and identify how to win back possession.

One prime example of United’s work in possession came during their 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League last season.

Despite keeping just 29% possession against their bitter rivals, United made the most of the little time they had on the ball.

A rapid counter-attack saw Bruno Fernandes get on the end of a long-range grounded pass from Casemiro, thumping it past Ederson to put United on the scoresheet.

Just two minutes later, Alejandro Garnacho surged up the left flank into City’s box, putting a through ball to Marcus Rashford who scored United’s winner.

Overall, the Red Devils launched the most direct attacks (102) of any Premier League team, unsurprisingly scoring the most goals from direct attacks as a result with nine.

What’s more, across Europe’s top five leagues, only Real Madrid scored more direct attacking goals with 12.

On the defensive front, Ten Hag also significantly improved United’s ability to regain possession high up the pitch.

In the 40-metre area in front of their opponents’ goalmouth, United produced 328 high turnovers in the 2022-23 season compared to just 265 in the season prior to Ten Hag’s arrival.

What’s more, these high turnovers ended in shots on 61 occasions in 2022-23, compared to just 48 the previous year.

Still, there are some weaker areas that United will need to work on in order to become the elite transitional team that Ten Hag dreams of.

On occasions when United have been unsuccessful at regaining the ball within the first five seconds of being dispossessed, the team’s reliance on a small group of key players becomes highly noticeable.

As The Athletic explained, United tend to drop into a 4-4-2 formation when this happens, placing a heavy reliance on the defensive triangle formed by centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane and midfielder Casemiro.

The moment that one of these key players was absent from the lineup, United struggled to maintain their defensive formation.

Still, United’s transitional has continually improved during Ten Hag’s reign, and with this summer’s new signings, the team is better positioned to achieve the manager’s goal.

While striker Rasmus Hojlund is yet to don a United shirt, new shot-stopper Andre Onana has already transformed his team’s goalkeeping position, exhibiting strong distribution, confidence with the ball at his feet, and a flair for advancing up the field with confidence, thereby providing his teammates with the surety they need to maintain a high line.

Although midfield signing Mason Mount is yet to find his stride, his physicality, strong tackling, and high energy are well suited to the Ten Hag style of play, thereby increasing United’s squad depth in the right way if a transitional team is desired.

Even though United may have some ways to go in their journey to becoming transitional masters, the team’s improved performance last season and the positive steps that Ten Hag took in the pre-season show that they are travelling in the right direction as they look to transform from a top four team to Premier League and Champions League contenders.