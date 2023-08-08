Harry Maguire keen to join West Ham this summer



Manchester United have exhausted their summer transfer kitty following three key signings but manager Erik ten Hag wants to bring in more reinforcements.

And for that to happen, United need to offload a few first-team stars and Harry Maguire is one player who has been linked with an exit since last year.

The England international has fallen down to fifth-choice in the centre-back pecking order under Erik ten Hag and has also lost his place on the left side of central defence.

Maguire’s time at OT seems to be up

Despite losing the captain’s armband in the summer, the 30-year-old has been a model professional but his displays on the pitch during pre-season have been far from satisfactory.

West Ham have seen two bids of £20 million and £30 million get rejected by United for a player they paid £80 million for back in 2019. Everton are also said to be interested.

The former Leicester City man was reportedly unhappy with the thought of moving to the Hammers as he wanted only a Champions League club.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has once again sent a warning to Maguire over his national team spot and that could have played a part in Maguire’s changing stance.

As per Evening Standard, Maguire is now happy to join David Moyes’ team if the London side can agree a fee with United.

“Harry Maguire has indicated he is keen to join West Ham if the Hammers can agree a fee with Manchester United. West Ham have made a £ 30 million bid for Maguire as they step up their transfer plans.

Maguire keen to join West Ham after initially being unhappy

“United are ready to offload Maguire and West Ham are optimistic they can strike a deal for the England centre-back. West Ham will not cover his £190,000-a-week wages but it is hoped he can come to an agreement with United to help cover his salary.

“The 30-year-old knows a lack of playing time under Erik ten Hag could threaten his England prospects and he wants to be playing regularly ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.”

It seems a deal is not too far off and it looks like the best course of action for both parties. United are willing to compromise in their attempts at moving on the defender.

The 20-time English league champions have reportedly looked at OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo as a potential replacement should Maguire leave.