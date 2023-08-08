Julian Lopetegui might quit Wolverhampton Wanderers before Man United clash

Over the course of a Premier League season, it is a near certainty that a team will play against another who have just parted ways with their manager.

Having that happen on matchday one would be truly bizarre. But that is exactly what could happen for Manchester United on Monday, when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their curtain raiser.

According to The Daily Mail, Wolves players are concerned that Julen Lopetegui will not be in charge for by the end of the week, owing to tension between the Spaniard and his superiors.

Wolves endured a difficult campaign last time out, and were bottom of the Premier League table when Lopetegui came in.

He guided them to comfortable safety, but he was adamant that the squad needed strengthening in interviews as the season drew to a close.

His calls for reinforcements carried on through preseason, but aside from signing Matt Doherty and Tom King on free transfers, there have been no new additions.

Boubacar Traore and Matheus Cunha’s loan moves were made permanent, but that will have done nothing to appease the manager.

To make matters worse, Wolves lost their captain Ruben Neves to a £47m bid from Al-Hilal, as well as key defender Nathan Collins to Brentford.

With tensions between the manager and club at loggerheads, there is every chance that Man United will be facing off against a new manager bounce on day one.

Gary O’Neil is the current favourite to take over should Lopetegui leave his post at Wolves.

While it would be far from ideal for Wolves, there is no doubting that Erik ten Hag will have spent plenty of time preparing to take on a Julen Lopetegui side, so the Dutchman would be unlikely to see the Spaniard’s departure as much of an advantage.

The Manchester United boss – a detail obsessive – will not appreciate having to rip up his notebook.