Manchester United hold “constructive” talks with OGC Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United have established contact with OGC Nice for the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Peoples Person covered a recent report which indicated that Todibo had given his approval for United to actively pursue him this summer.

The 23-year-old is seemingly Erik ten Hag’s number one defensive target to replace Harry Maguire, who is on West Ham’s radar.

David Moyes’s side saw a second bid worth £30m for Maguire rejected by United yesterday. The Hammers have not given up and are still hopeful about their chances of landing the England international.

RMC Sport indicates that the Red Devils have taken another major step in their efforts to sign Todibo, with negotiations between them and OGC Nice now open with a view to deciding where the player’s immediate future lies.

Fabrice Hawkins reports that United asked the Ligue 1 outfit about the conditions of a possible Old Trafford switch for their star.

RMC also stipulates that the 20-time English champions have approached Todibo’s entourage to discuss personal terms.

Talks between United and Nice are understood to be “constructive.”

Sporting director at the Allianz Riviera, Florent Ghisolfi, recently opened the door to a possible departure for Todibo.

Ghisolfi publicly admitted that the France international is not untouchable and if all parties were to arrive at an agreement, he would be let go.

Like United, Serie A giants Juventus also retain a strong interest in Todibo and have made overtures to Nice to test their resolve.

A rising star in his home country, RMC notes that a move to United will go a long way towards elevating Todibo’s standing and stature within the national team and in Didier Deschamps’ eyes.

