Manchester United remain undecided on Facundo Pellistri



Facundo Pellistri is still awaiting clarity on where he will call home this season.

The Uruguayan winger scored a last-minute equaliser in the friendly in Dublin against Athletic Bilbao, to cap off a promising overall display, but Manchester United are reportedly still waiting to make a decision on whether to loan Pellistri or keep him at Old Trafford.

The long-standing fitness issues of Anthony Martial, concurrent to the news of injuries to Amad Diallo and new signing Rasmus Højlund, ruling both youngsters out of the start of the season, means United are shorter of forward options than Erik ten Hag would want.

Pellistri, who started two of United’s five pre-season matches, had originally been “pencilled” in for a loan move by the club, with staff aware of the winger’s talents.

A loan move to FC Twente continues to be a possibility, as suggested by his manager, with the Dutch league thought to be an ideal place for Pellistri to continue his development.

But United are unwilling to commit to such a move with the continued uncertainty of options in the final third.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are wingers by trade, but may be relocated to the centre-forward position as the season begins, with Martial and Højlund unavailable at present.

This would create a vacancy in the match day squad for a winger. With Garnacho and Antony impressing in pre-season and set to start; Amad ruled out; and Antony Elanga having left the club for pastures anew, Pellistri may find a home on the bench in the first few games of 2023/24.

This may then quickly morph into a new home as the transfer window nears a close, with a loan move thought to be the long-term preference of the club. Pellistri appears content with either option:

“…both scenarios are good. If I go on loan, it’s because I hope to get minutes and then return stronger. And If I stay, to play all the time, I can play and contribute to the team, so we will see what happens in the next weeks but now I am enjoying this moment.”

The player and the club appear to be engaged in an open dialogue on the prospects of a move, with the winger describing how often conversations are taking place:

“We are speaking all the time about that. the manager speaks with every player all the time, so in that case it’s very clear. So we will decide together what the best option is for me.”

