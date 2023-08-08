Manchester United’s cheese panini goes viral after pre-season victory against Lens

Manchester United’s return to Old Trafford on Saturday saw their new centre-forward introduced to the home faithful and the team produce a come-from-behind victory against French side, Lens.

A ten minute burst just after half time saw United fire three goals past their opponents, who had taken the lead midway through the first period.

Despite Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro all finding the net, it was an off the field incident that went viral from Old Trafford.

One fan decided to treat themselves to a cheese panini from inside the ground but it’s fair to say they were left a little disappointed by the quality of their purchase.

As reported by The Daily Star the sandwich had just the barest hint of cheese, leaving what was essentially a plain bread roll for the fan to enjoy.

It didn’t take long for the evidence to do the rounds on social media with football fans showing their wit and good humour.

“Man them Hojlund and Onana fees hit them hard,” one fan joked. Another added “It took me fully like two minutes to realise that it wasn’t plain bread…”

A third quipped “Must be because the Glazers keep taking all the cheddar out the club,” with a fourth slamming the state of the Old Trafford grub “Old Trafford scran is honestly dreadful, overpriced and rank never bought food when I used to go…”

Despite the laughs, the sorry state of the sarnie is symptomatic of how the owners have let things slide at United’s home.

The stadium is in dire need of refurbishment and is one of the major reasons for the fans’ consistent protest toward the Glazer family.

United fans looked as though they were finally set to get their wish after the Glazers announced they were open to offers for the club back in November of last year.

However, despite multiple rounds of public bids, the club is still very much under the control of the much maligned American owners, who will be going into another season at the top of the tree at Old Trafford.