Mason Greenwood’s training video surfaces as Manchester United future remains unclear



Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United remains unclear as yet but he is amping up to return to football.

A video posted under the username “DavidSar819” shows Greenwood being put through his paces in a training session with his personal trainers.

Mason Greenwood training with his personal trainers pic.twitter.com/IwL13jK2Ga — David Sar (@DavidSar819) August 7, 2023

In the 1 min 21 sec video, the suspended United player can be seen doing some shooting drills and basic passing exercises.

Greenwood hasn’t played competitive football for almost a year and a half since he was arrested on charges of sexual assault, controlling behaviour, and rape in January 2022.

However, all charges against him were dropped last February after the case was withdrawn.

Since then, there have been murmurs over the future of the United academy player. The club has reportedly explored some loan options for him while a return to the first team at Old Trafford has also been mooted.

This isn’t the first time he has been pictured in training either. The People’s Person recently reported that he was training with the then-United player Anthony Elanga.

A decision on his future could be coming soon as the reports indicated that the club will complete their internal investigation and probe before the season begins.

United play the first game of the Premier League season on August 14 against Wolves.

While it is pretty much a certainty that Greenwood won’t take part in that game, the prospect of him returning to competitive football is likely.

Whether it’s at United or somewhere else remains to be seen.

In the meantime, the player is apparently keeping himself fit as he seeks to shake off the rust from not playing any competitive games for more than a year.

