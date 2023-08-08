Patrice Evra reveals he knew David Moyes would get “eaten alive” after first team meeting



Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has disclosed that he knew former boss David Moyes was doomed to fail after his first team meeting at Old Trafford.

Following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, Moyes was appointed as his successor.

The current West Ham manager however found it extremely difficult to fill Fergie’s shoes. Moyes was sacked before the season ended as United struggled on the pitch.

He was replaced by Louis van Gaal, who despite winning the FA Cup, suffered a similar fate as he lost his job less than two years later.

Successive spells by Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer followed before Erik ten Hag’s arrival last summer.

The Dutchman is currently overseeing a major cultural change at the club and already, the results are showing. United halted a six-year trophy drought last term after winning the Carabao Cup in Wembley against Newcastle.

Heading into the new campaign, expectations are higher, especially after spending big on the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

During a preview of his book titled, “I Love This Game” in The Times, Evra explained that the signs were ominous for Moyes since the beginning of his tenure in the United dugout.

The Frenchman said, “I’m not surprised Moyes is doing well at West Ham. I know how much the players like him.”

“But when he came to Old Trafford and said: Guys, I know you win everything and you will have to teach me.”

“I was like, oh my God you should never do that.”

“They are going to eat you alive.”

Evra also conceded that he did not have the best relationship with Sir Alex at all times. The 42-year-old reflected on an instance in 2007 when he was dropped for the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

He pointed out that Ferguson’s decision to leave him out “was really painful,” especially considering the FA Cup is the only trophy he failed to win during his successful spell in England.

“I couldn’t help the team. I warmed up for 80 minutes, I was close to ending my career with United. I didn’t shake hands with Alex Ferguson after. I am happy to die in the battle, but I have to be in the battle.”

