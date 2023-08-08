Rasmus Hojlund compares his mentality to Cristiano Ronaldo’s driven nature



Rasmus Hojlund is living the dream after signing for his favourite club, Manchester United and his latest comments indicate his idol is also a United legend.

In an interview with MUTV, the Dane compared his mentality to Cristiano Ronaldo.

He recalled the famous Ronaldo interview where he was asked about who he thinks the best player in the world is.

The Portuguese superstar, then at the top of his game for United, replied “Me” with a straight face as his teammates cracked up around him.

The declaration would go on to be vindicated, as Ronaldo was awarded the Ballon d’Or multiple times in his career.

Hojlund revealed that that interview left a deep mark on him as he “liked that mentality” and “it’s the same mentality I go for”.

A driven mentality to become the best in the world is what made Ronaldo get the most out of his career. It will come as music to the ears of United fans that Hojlund looks to be cut from the same cloth.

The striker has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his career so far. He was playing for SK Sturm Graz in Austria just a year ago.

Hojlund has shown a great propensity for raising his game to meet the standards around him. Backed publicly by Erik ten Hag to have vast potential, he will face the glare of the media from his very first game.

In such a situation, having a steely determination is crucial to block out the noise and keep improving. Although Hojlund has arrived injured, he is set to be United’s first-choice at the centre-forward position this season.

Not many sensible observers will be expecting him to break any goalscoring records as a 20-year-old playing in his first Premier League season.

However, this mentality bodes well for him in the long term. United supporters will just hope his spell at the club doesn’t end the way Ronaldo’s second spell did!

