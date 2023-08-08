

Rasmus Hojlund’s injury is more serious than Manchester United initially feared, according to a new report.

Hojlund was officially unveiled as a United player at Old Trafford just before the RC Lens game on Satuday.

The Red Devils will fork out an initial €70m for the striker. If performance-related bonuses are achieved, the deal could rise to an astronomic €85m fee.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the Dane will not be immediately thrust into action as a small injury was detected while he was undergoing his medical.

As per the report, Hojlund sustained the injury during his time with Atalanta and was expected to miss the first few weeks of the new Premier League campaign.

In a new update issued by The Daily Mail, it seems like the player is set to have an even slower start to life at United.

Matt Hughes explains that the 20-year-old is nursing a back injury that will see his playing time greatly curtailed.

“Mail Sport has learned that an MRI scan conducted as part of the Danish striker’s medical last week revealed a stress response hotspot in his back, which can be the start of stress fractures in young players.

“The 20-year-old has already been ruled out of featuring for Erik Ten Hag’s side in their opening two games of the season against Wolves and Tottenham, with some sources at United indicating that the issue is more serious than the club disclosed after completing his transfer from Atalanta last week.

“Mail Sport has learned however that the back problem was picked up during his medical which led to Hojland being sent for an MRI, although clubs seeking second opinions is not unusual in a transfer of that magnitude.”

Hughes adds that the Red Devils have carried out intensive investigations and are safe in the knowledge that their new star is not harbouring any fundamental or recurring problem.

There is a belief that all he requires at this stage is rest.

The club’s immediate response has been to hand Hojlund sufficient time to improve his fitness while assuring him that there is no rush to integrate him into the team.

More significant, as outlined by The Mail, is that the goalscorer will – for a while – be limited to playing once a week.

“Medical sources outside the club however have told Mail Sport that such injuries require careful management and have suggested it is unlikely that Hojlund will be able to play two matches-a-week for some time for fear of developing into a stress fracture, which would lead to a lengthy lay-off.”

Such stress hotspots as the ones Hojlund is currently suffering from come about as a result of athletes having a high workload at a young age.

