Rasmus Hojlund reveals conversation with Christian Eriksen before Manchester United switch

Manchester United’s search for a much needed centre-forward was solved with the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund last week.

The 20-year-old Danish striker secured his £72 million from Atalanta and is now tasked with spearheading Erik ten Hag’s frontline next season.

Ten Hag will be hoping his new man will settle quickly with the Premier League getting underway for United next Monday.

Fellow Dane Christian Erkisen could be key in the bedding in period with the pair already developing a good relationship in the national side.

In fact, Hojlund has revealed conversations he had with the United midfielder before making the move to Old Trafford with Eriksen playing his part in the getting the deal done.

“We speak a little [already]. He called himself Agent Christian in the national team!” as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

United fan Hojlund added that Christian has also been one of the first to help him settle into his new home by showing him around the clubs training facilities on his arrival.

“It was quite funny because we spoke a little bit about the club already and he knew I was a United fan back then, so we spoke a little bit about it. He also helped me in the beginning here, showing me around Carrington today. Yeah, he’s a good guy,” said Rasmus.

Eriksen isn’t the only Danish player that Hojlund has spoken to before joining United, with legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel also offering him words of advice about the club.

“He’s great. He’s a legend of the game in Denmark. I’ve also spoken to him a few times about Manchester. And he’s a good guy. Everybody knows how he is. He’s a tough guy, but he’s a good guy,” Hojlund said.

The young striker also acknowledged Schmeichel’s achievements in a United shirt as well as for the national team and will no doubt be hoping to repeat some of the Great Dane’s successes during his time in Manchester.

“(He’s) The best goalkeeper we’ve had in the history of the Danish national team so you cannot run away from it and a Treble winner,” added Rasmus.

After being unveiled in front of the Old Trafford crowd before the pre-season win against Lens on Saturday, Hojlund will be surely be chomping at the bit to make his debut.

That may take time, however, with Hojlund not yet fit due to an injury he picked up while at Atalanta.