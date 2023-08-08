West Ham United may have sacrificed Scott McTominay transfer for James Ward-Prowse move



A possible switch from Manchester United to West Ham for Scott McTominay could be in danger, with David Moyes’ side now close to signing alternative target James Ward-Prowse.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which detailed United’s rejection of a combined £60m bid from the Hammers for McTominay and Harry Maguire.

West Ham’s offer valued McTominay at £30m.

It was stated that United wanted a fee in the region of £45m for the Carrington academy graduate. It was subsequently relayed that the Red Devils could accept £35m plus bonuses for the Scotland international – a sum that was not a far cry from what West Ham were willing to fork out.

The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg reiterated that £45m could simply be too much for the Irons to part with, despite the large windfall arising from their sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal earlier in the transfer window.

United may have now been dealt a huge blow if they harboured any hidden desires of parting ways with McTominay, if a report by The Athletic’s David Ornstein is anything to go by.

According to Ornstein, the London outfit are working on concluding a deal to sign Ward-Prowse, who was largely billed to be an alternative to McTominay.

“Southampton are keen for the 28-year-old midfielder to play against Norwich on Saturday but there is now an increasing likelihood that will be his final game for the club,” Ornstein says.

Ward-Prowse would of course arrive at the London Stadium as Rice’s direct replacement – a role that was meant for McTominay.

In the Southampton star, West Ham are getting a set-piece specialist with extensive Premier League experience.

As per Ornstein, Ten Hag is not opposed to keeping McTominay despite the 26-year-old not being especially high in the pecking order.

The likes of Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and even Kobbie Mainoo before his injury were all perceived to rank higher than McTominay in Ten Hag’s thinking.

Should West Ham end their interest in the United number 39, the player could be left in an undesirable situation where he would not be guaranteed significant first team minutes.

The result could be that his value would plummet below the £30m West Ham wanted to pay for him, forcing United to sell him for significantly less in a year or so.

