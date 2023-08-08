Sofyan Amrabat chooses Atletico Madrid over Manchester United



Manchester United’s chase for Sofyan Amrabat might have gotten problematic if recent reports are to be believed.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that the Moroccan has chosen to play for Atletico Madrid, as he believes his game will be best suited to playing under Deigo Simeone.

While it would be a big blow to United’s prospects, it is worth taking a deeper look at the report.

Sport doesn’t mention United in the report at all. It says he has chosen Atletico over Barcelona.

Considering the La Liga champions aren’t even in the running for him anymore after securing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, readers could be forgiven for taking this report with a pinch of salt.

Reliable insiders like Fabrizio Romano and Alfredo Pedulla have repeatedly stressed that Amrabat wants United.

The club is reportedly waiting on some outgoings to boost their budget before making a move for the Fiorentina star.

Recent reports suggested that the slow nature of United’s sales have led to other clubs like Juventus entering the race for him but United presumably remain the player’s choice.

Amrabat played for Erik ten Hag previously when he was an emerging player at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

Since then, he has gone from strength to strength. At 26, he was the star of Morocco’s fairytale run in the Qatar World Cup last year.

His contract at the Serie A side expires next year. Although the club has the option to extend it by a year, it can be regarded as more of a negotiation ploy as Amrabat looks set on leaving the club.

The report by Sport mentions a transfer fee in the region of €40 million but more Romano previously reported that negotiations might begin at around the €30 million mark.

Therefore, while United arguably do need to hurry up amid intensifying interest in Amrabat, reports of him already choosing Atletico Madrid might need further backing up.

