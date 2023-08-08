Wout Weghorst bids farewell to Manchester United fans



Wout Weghorst has described his experience at Manchester United as a “dream come true”, following news that the Dutch striker has signed for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on loan.

In a video released on his Instagram page, Weghorst thanked fans for “everything ” and revealed how he “enjoyed every single second” of his time at Old Trafford.

He referenced his “first goal” against Real Betis at United’s home ground, as well as the “silverware” he helped his adopted team win in the Carabao Cup, as personal highlights.

The Carabao Cup victory – a 2-0 win against Newcastle – represented United’s first trophy in six years, with Weghorst starting up front and providing the assist for United’s second; a goal which helped the Reds to a comfortable victory.

Originally planning to spend the 2022/23 season with Besiktas,on loan from parent club Burnley, United’s midseason crisis up front pushed the club to pursue the Dutch striker, at the recommendation of Erik ten Hag.

A €3 million fee was agreed for United to pay to sign Weghorst on a six-month loan, split between Burnley and Besiktas as compensation for the unplanned intrusion.

Weghorst arrived at Old Trafford with a refreshing enthusiasm, detailing how intended to “give everything to the club for as long as I’m here.”

Though it was evident early on that the Dutchman lacked the requisite quality to be a long-term option as a striker for United, his attitude, commitment and effort could never be questioned.

A willing presser and a tactically astute footballer, Weghorst quickly gained the trust of Ten Hag, who even deployed him as an attacking midfielder in Camp Nou, as United drew against Barcelona in the Europa League.

United fans may have grown weary of the sight of the Dutch giant as the season progressed, however, with zero Premier League goals and only two returns in twenty-six appearances in all competitions.

The club appeared to decide they would not be attempting to make Weghorst’s stay a permanent one, long before the season had finished, with reports indicating the striker is set to join Bundesliga side, Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim have reached an agreement to sign Wout Weghorst on loan deal from Burnley. Deal done 🔵🇳🇱 Former Man United striker will complete medical tests today, as BILD called. pic.twitter.com/sUvENApPMw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

The Old Trafford faithful will be undoubtedly happy to see Weghorst depart but even the coldest of hearts would be unable to suppress a warm smile at his goodbye video.

Not many footballers get the opportunity to complete a “childhood dream.”

