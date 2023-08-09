Charlie Savage immediately becomes a fan-favourite at Reading after leaving Manchester United



Manchester United’s academy has always been a source of pride for its capacity to produce professional footballers and the latest one has already impressed his new employers.

Charlie Savage, who joined League One outfit Reading this summer, has opened his account at the club with a rocket free-kick.

First goal for the club ✅ 4-0 win ✅

Thanks for the amazing support @ReadingFC fans 💙 pic.twitter.com/knUsHEPFQ3 — Charlie Savage (@charliesavage84) August 8, 2023

He proceeded to run to the stands and kiss the badge as a show of respect to the club in a move that immediately endeared him to the fans.

Son of former player Robbie Savage, Charlie is a highly-rated midfield prospect who came through United’s youth academy.

He only made one appearance for the club, however, in a one-minute cameo in the Champions League.

He played a good part in the pre-season this year and captained United in a game in what would have undoubtedly been a proud moment for both father and son.

This season, Erik ten Hag has sought to sell youth prospects who were unlikely to make the grade, and Savage joined the likes of Anthony Elanga and Zidane Iqbal on the list of youth players to move on.

Savage has prior experience in League One, however.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers in the third division.

The 20-year-old made 15 league appearances and scored a goal in what was his first proper taste of professional football.

United reportedly retain a sell-on clause on the player which could come useful if Savage continues his good form and earn himself a transfer elsewhere in the future.

For now, however, he looks like he has settled right in at his new surrounding and is quickly endearing himself to the supporters of his new club.

