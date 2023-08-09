David Moyes in constant contact with Harry Maguire in bid to convince him of West Ham United move



Harry Maguire’s future has suddenly become a hot topic in Manchester United’s transfer window, with David Moyes’ West Ham leading the race to land him.

The Sun reports that the Hammers manager has held “several phone calls” with the English international as he tries to convince Maguire to leave Old Trafford.

The People’s Person recently reported that West Ham made a join bid for the defender and Scott McTominay.

While the price tag for the latter might be too exorbitant for them, there remains optimism that a deal for Maguire can be concluded.

After initial reports that the former United captain was reticent to join West Ham, recent reports indicate that his stance might be softening.

Moyes has reportedly even promised him the position of club captain as he launches an all-out charm offensive to land the new prospective leader of his backline.

The Hammers have lost Declan Rice this summer to Arsenal for a British transfer record fee.

Consequently, the clubs they have approached to strengthen their squad have been tough to negotiate with, knowing full well that Moyes’ team have the cash.

United have already rejected a combined bid for Maguire and McTominay worth around £60 million.

For Maguire, the club is reportedly demanding a fee of around £35 million, which would be a huge loss on the £80 million investment they made in him four years ago.

However, with advancing age – he is 30 – declining form, and general unsuitability to Ten Hag’s style of play, the club could cut their losses instead of being stuck paying £200k/week for arguably their fifth-choice centre-back.

In that respect, West Ham and Moyes’ determination to land him might work in United’s favour as they seek to accelerate the outgoings this summer after spending nearly £170 million on three incomings so far.

